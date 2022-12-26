T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,804. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $200.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

