Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,170 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after buying an additional 1,081,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.