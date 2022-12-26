TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $113.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

