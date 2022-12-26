Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.30 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.