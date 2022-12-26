The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

