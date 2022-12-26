ThetaDrop Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $547,321.09 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $40.83 million and $547,321.09 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $869.38 or 0.05161202 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00497325 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.55 or 0.29466735 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars.

