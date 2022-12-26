Threshold (T) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $159.53 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227476 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01626963 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,157,695.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

