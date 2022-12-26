Threshold (T) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Threshold has a market cap of $158.91 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014452 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01626963 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,157,695.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.