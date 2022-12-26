Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
