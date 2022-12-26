Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.