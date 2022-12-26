TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.25.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.9 %

BLD stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.