UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from UNB’s previous dividend of $1.00.
UNB Stock Performance
UNB stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. UNB has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07.
UNB Company Profile
