United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.