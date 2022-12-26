United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
