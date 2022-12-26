UNUS SED LEO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00021292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $2.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00417530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018033 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.61304392 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,730,832.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.