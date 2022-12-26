Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,705 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Upstart worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 327.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

UPST opened at $13.20 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,493 shares of company stock worth $395,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

