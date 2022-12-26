USDD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. USDD has a total market cap of $713.47 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

