Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.99. 20,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,943. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.