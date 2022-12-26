Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.62. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

