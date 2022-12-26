Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lessened by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.11. 6,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

