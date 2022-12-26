Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.88 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0217685 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,497,273.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

