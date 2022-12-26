Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $25.35 million and $1.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011116 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

