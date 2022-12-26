Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.27 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Verge has a market cap of $45.27 million and approximately $536,905.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00416673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00872765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00095671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00611417 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00259577 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,381,250 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

