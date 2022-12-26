Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $39.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $359,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,840,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 131,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

