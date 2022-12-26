Vow Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Vow has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $86.03 million and $550,444.22 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.25 or 0.05210798 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29514222 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

