Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

