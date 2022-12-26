Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

