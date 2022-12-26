Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 3.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

