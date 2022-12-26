Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

