Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $27.81 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,178 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $63.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

