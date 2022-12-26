Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.