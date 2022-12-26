WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $110.00 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $110.00 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,532,485 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,327,364,083.3658514 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04755134 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,485,355.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

