WAXE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $140,685.74 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.57 or 0.00282262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

