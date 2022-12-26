WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and $8,472.06 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $891.35 or 0.05293671 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29475016 BTC.

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

