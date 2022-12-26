Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) recently:
- 12/19/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/3/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00.
- 11/9/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MEIP remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.85.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
