Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) recently:

12/19/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00.

11/9/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

