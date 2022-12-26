Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

12/23/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.85) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($157.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/14/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($127.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/12/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.77) price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/5/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($145.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.77) price target on the stock.

11/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £118 ($143.34) price target on the stock.

11/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £125 ($151.85) price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.77) price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($84.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £101 ($122.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,800 ($119.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($145.77) price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.85) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £130 ($157.92) price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £125 ($151.85) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

AZN traded down GBX 68 ($0.83) on Monday, hitting £112.38 ($136.52). 399,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($99.78) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($140.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £174.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10,702.86.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

