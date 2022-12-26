West Branch Capital LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.36. 1,848,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,548,758. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

