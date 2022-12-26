West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $12,337,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $8,661,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $23,851,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.97. The company had a trading volume of 204,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

