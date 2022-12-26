West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.31. 1,005,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,475,469. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

