West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

