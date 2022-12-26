West Branch Capital LLC Sells 173 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.60. 95,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,736. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.91. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
