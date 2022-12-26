West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.13. 12,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,613. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.59. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

