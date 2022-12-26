Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Acquires C$68,952.00 in Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$655,887.34.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

WPRT remained flat at C$1.06 during trading on Monday. 17,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.30.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

