Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Acquires C$68,952.00 in Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$655,887.34.
Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance
WPRT remained flat at C$1.06 during trading on Monday. 17,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.30.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
