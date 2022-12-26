Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $201.88. 73,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

