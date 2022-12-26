Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,939 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

NYSE DE traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $436.93. 33,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,125. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

