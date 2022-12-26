Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 6.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $67,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $209.91. 75,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,106. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

