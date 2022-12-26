Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.