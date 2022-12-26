Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 157,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

