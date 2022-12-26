Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 2.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $66.84. 47,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.