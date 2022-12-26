Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $72.27. 57,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,440. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

