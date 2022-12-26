WOW-token Price Hits $0.0439 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.54 million and $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.01458279 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008114 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.25 or 0.01724150 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04379276 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

