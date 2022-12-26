Wrapped BNB Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $243.48 or 0.01444825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $905.40 million and approximately $41.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,718,642 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.